Extra Time: NYPD stun gun controversy; NYC library budget battle

NEW YORK -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we begin with the reaction to a new video showing NYPD officers using a stun gun on a migrant as he held his one-year-old son at a shelter.

The New York Immigration Coalition calls it "troubling," but Mayor Eric Adams backs the actions of police.

Eyewitness News reporter Michelle Charlesworth has the story.

Here are the other headlines from Tuesday's show:

Hur testifies before the House Judiciary Committee

Former Special Counsel Robert Hur was on the hot seat on Capitol Hill for hours on Tuesday.

He faced questions from Congress over his report on President Biden's handling of classified documents.

Hur declined to prosecute the president, but did question his mental sharpness.

Both Republicans and Democrats are criticizing Hur.

ABC News' Perry Russom joins us live from Washington, D.C. with more.

Library budget battle

A rally took place at City Hall on Tuesday over the proposed cuts to New York City's public libraries.

It came as leaders of the city's three public library systems launched a fresh campaign to demand that Mayor Adams and the City Council reverse a collective $58.3 million in proposed cuts in the coming fiscal year 2025 budget.

Boeing safety scrutiny

Boeing is facing new scrutiny after reportedly failing dozens of safety audits.

This comes as there is word that a Boeing whistleblower was found dead of an apparent suicide.

ABC News' Derricke Dennis has the latest on the mounting issues facing the plane maker, and joining us with more is Ross Aimer, CEO of Aero Consulting Experts.

