Extra Time: Changes to realtor commissions; maple syrup in NJ

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we take a look at the seismic shift in the housing market, and what it could mean for buyers and sellers.

The standard six percent realtor commission on buying or selling a home is ending because of a massive settlement between the National Association of Realtors, and home sellers who had sued them for conspiring to keep agent commissions artificially inflated.

The NAR also agreed to new rules, one of which prevents sellers' brokers from setting buyers' agents' compensation.

Joining us with more is reporter Debra Kamin, who covers real estate for the New York Times.

Here are the other headlines from Monday's show:

Trump civil fraud judgment bond lowered to $175M

Major rulings from a double day in court for Donald Trump, including the court date for the first criminal trial ever of a former president.

Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett covered Trump's mixed day in court.

Measles Alert

Health officials say a toddler who tested positive for measles in Nassau County was in a New York City hospital and may have exposed people earlier this month.

The exposure happened at Cohen's Children's Medical Center in Glen Oaks, Queens.

Health authorities say that child was in emergency department from 6:45 p.m. on the evening of Wednesday, March 20 to the following day at 3:30 p.m.

Joining Extra Time is Dr. Lorry Rubin, the Director of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Cohen Children's Medical Center of New York on Long Island to discuss what everyone should know.

New Jersey maple syrup

South Jersey wants to be your supplier of sweet, home grown maple syrup.

Stockton University is running a project, which taps into the state's maple trees.

While the species has only half as much sugar as their counterparts in Vermont and Canada, researchers are trying to determine if the product they create is good enough to sell.

The project is currently in its fourth year and is producing syrup from 300 acres of maples.

Judy Vogel, director of the Stockton Maple Project, sits with us to discuss the challenges of cultivating syrup in NJ and what differentiates NJ syrup from others.

