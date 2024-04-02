Extra Time: Countdown to solar eclipse; looming cut to interest rates

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we are counting down to the total solar eclipse that is just a week away.

From Texas to Maine, 31 million Americans across 13 states are in the path of totality where the moon will completely block the sun.

It will create sudden darkness for about four minutes and a temperature drop of roughly 10 degrees.

Millions of Americans will hit the road to secure the best views.

Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the story.

Here are the other headlines from Monday's show:

Rate cut by the Federal Reserve still months away

For anyone with big loans, credit card debt or financing a new car, there's a big question: when will interest rates come down?

New numbers watched closely by the Federal Reserve show we may waiting a few more months.

Reporter Mike Valerio has looked over the numbers and joins Extra Time with what we should know we many wait for borrowing costs to loosen its grip on wallets.

----------

