Extra Time: Westfield's Fulton Center exit; future of A.I.

NEW YORK -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we begin with concerns over crime at one of New York City's busiest transit hubs: Fulton Center.

The mall giant Westfield, which operates at Fulton Center in Lower Manhattan, is breaking its lease with 10 years left after citing surging crime and quality of life concerns.

However, the MTA, which operates as landlord of the property, won't let it go quietly.

Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Carlo has the story from Lower Manhattan.

Here are the other headlines from Wednesday's show:

TikTok ban legislation

Could a popular social media platform be banned from the United States?

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill that would force TikTok's parent company to sell the app - or else.

ABC's Perry Russom has been following the latest developments and the reaction to it all.

Cuts to NYC pizzerias and bakeries

New York is known around the world for many things, and among them: world class pizza.

No one has better pizza than New York. In park, the experts say, because of how it's cooked in wood or coal fired ovens.

But things are about to change.

A new rule goes into effect next month mandating pizzerias and bakeries using wood and coal-fired ovens to install an emission control system to cut their smoke pollutants by 75 percent.

To discuss the new rule, NYC Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Rohit Aggarwala joins Extra Time.

Artificial intelligence

There's been lots of talk about artificial intelligence, or A.I., and how much it could end up changing our lives.

How about this: A.I. could one day allow you to make your own movie with customizable storylines and choose your own endings.

Jamie Umpherson is the head of creative at Runway, a New York-based startup company that helped pioneer the technology.

Umpherson joins Extra Time to talk about the new technology and whether or not it will replace human jobs.

