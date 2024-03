Grandma's Place is an uplifting oasis for children in Harlem

HARLEM -- Grandma's Place is a combination toy shop and book store that for over two decades has been a hub for families in Harlem.

Grandma is owner Dawn Harris-Martine, a beloved staple of the neighborhood.

The retired school teacher of 35 years stocks her toy store and literacy center with grade-level-specific curriculum and workbooks and critical-thinking games.

