Matchbox Road Museum has more than 50k matchbox cars, brings out the kid in all of us

Just 45 minutes from Philadelphia, a man has dedicated a space to showcase his massive matchbox car collection.

Just 45 minutes from Philadelphia, a man has dedicated a space to showcase his massive matchbox car collection.

Just 45 minutes from Philadelphia, a man has dedicated a space to showcase his massive matchbox car collection.

Just 45 minutes from Philadelphia, a man has dedicated a space to showcase his massive matchbox car collection.

Newfield, New Jersey -- Just 45 minutes from Philadelphia, a man has dedicated a space to showcase his massive matchbox car collection.

Everett Marshall is the curator for the Matchbox Road Museum, which houses more than 50,000 Matchbox cars.

Many of the cars are rare models, while others are childhood favorites.

Marshall never intended to build a collection of cars, but started buying them out of pure enjoyment.

In 1980, he began storing the cars in his basement, but quickly saw a need for more space.

Soon after, Marshall moved his multitude of models to the museums current building.

He started with 12,000 cars, but the collection has grown rapidly ever since.

Charlie Van Lueven is a tour guide at the museum and says "there is something different about every model that is in here."

Taking a visit to the museum allows you to see the expansive collection and reminisce about playing with cars as a child.

If you'd like to check out the museum for yourself, call 609-381-2332 to make an appointment.