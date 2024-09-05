Extra Time: FBI search & subpoenas of NYC officials; immigrant's inspiring story

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Extra Time, we detailed the searches of two of New York City Mayor Eric Adams' closest aides and subpoenaed the cellphones of at least seven people in the NYPD, including one belonging to Commissioner Edward Caban, plus an immigrant's inspiring story from a village in China to a textile empire.

As for weather, the week ends on a nice note but with more clouds and humidity ahead of some rain on Saturday.

Other headlines from Thursday's show:

The true-life tale of a determined woman's journey from a tiny village in China -- to the head of a textile empire.

The founder of Lush Décor's story is the subject of a book, and now a movie.

Meet her and hear her inspiring story.

A man using a wheelchair was left toppled over and lying in the street after he attempted to board an MTA bus over the weekend.

Romero was not seriously injured.

"It's his responsibility because he's supposed to take me up on the bus and lock me inside. Sometimes this is the job for the driver," he said.

A man sitting inside the truck jumped out of the vehicle and pounded on the side of the bus in disbelief as it pulled away and left Romero in the road.

