PHILADELPHIA -- Midnight and the Wicked is a new club and lounge that gives a nod to the 1920s with its underground speakeasy-style establishment.
They have named themselves the "pinnacle" of Philadelphia nightlife.
The space includes four unique spaces: The Vault, Midnight, The Crimson Theater, and The Wicked, each with its own type of experience.
"Experience live music and one-of-a-kind mixology as you lose yourself at the glamour and excitement of the 1920s and indulge in the pleasures of a bygone era.
Midnight and Wicked | Instagram
1500 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19102