Moss Acres creates beautiful art with often-overlooked plant

TOTOWA, New Jersey -- In Totowa, New Jersey, a studio is creating clean, beautiful art using moss, all while teaching the art of design.

Moss is the oldest terrestrial plant on Earth.

It is also the only non-vascular plant on Earth, which means it does not have roots and survives by absorbing the moisture in the atmosphere through its leaves.

Despite its longevity within our environment, moss is often overlooked and ignored.

At Moss Acres, it is the star of the show and the inspiration behind every work created in the studio.

Jim Fucetola is the self-proclaimed "Moss Boss," who says there are about 15,000 different types of moss in existence.

The studio hosts workshops on Saturdays, showing people how they use their green thumb to make artwork and connect with nature.

Fucetola says moss is important to our civilization and it provides many benefits to our environment, by providing oxygen to the Earth.

He wants to encourage people to educate themselves on moss and find ways to embrace it, rather than remove it from their surroundings.