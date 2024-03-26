Women-led live art studio now at Chicago's Navy Pier

CHICAGO -- Women's LIVE Artist Studio is a public gallery and art collective of more than 30 female artists.

Based in Chicago's Navy Pier, they hold live painting demonstrations for the Pier's millions of tourists, as well as workshops.

Artists and co-founders Dana Todd Pope and Martha A. Wade launched Women's LIVE Artist Studio last year after participating in Navy Pier's Neighborhood Artisan Market. The Pier then invited them to curate a kiosk space for Women's History Month to sell their works. Now, a year later, Women's LIVE Artist Studio is making a name for itself nationally and internationally.

Todd Pope and Wade wanted to give women artists a space to create and the tools needed to succeed.

"Being a woman in today's society is tough, and, many times, women artist are an afterthought" Todd Pope said.

"Many of our artist are mothers, and they have full-time schedules outside of working here. But if we can give them a space to create and grow, we're happy to do it," Wade said.

And growing is exactly what the organization is doing, as they have been invited to participate in the prestigious 2024 Venice Biennale global art exhibition in Venice, Italy.

"I went to the Biennale a few years ago, so never did I imagine I would be presenting artwork at it just a few short years later," Todd Pope said.

But even more important to Todd Pope and Wade is that they are able to inspire a new generation of female artists.

"When I see little girls, especially little girls of color, come up and watch me paint live, I love it," Todd Pope said. "I didn't have that experience growing up. So, to be able to be that inspiration for someone else, it's incredible."