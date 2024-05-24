Profile: Nona Hendryx, legendary artist, singer and songwriter | Here and Now

Hendryx is one of the featured performers at "The Gathering: A collective Sonic Ring Shout."

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this segment of "Here and Now Sandra Bookman" sits down with legendary artist, singer and songwriter, Nona Hendryx.

Hendryx's legendary career spans six decades of sound and style evolution. Fans know her as a founding member of the girl group, Patti LaBelle & the Bluebelles with Sarah Dash, Cindy Birdsong and Patti LaBelle. They were inducted into the R &B Hall of Fame in 1999.

After a sold-out show in Harlem's world famous Apollo, described as "Uniting Art & Social justice" by Playbill Magazine, the experience kicks off Black Music Month, PRIDE, and Juneteenth with its performance Saturday, June 1st in Washington D.C at The Kennedy Center. The Gathering: A Collective Sonic Ring Shout showcases the convergence of orchestral, choral, gospel, and soul music.

The historic ring shout is inspired by African ritual movement and is one of the oldest African American musical traditions. Invoked at birth, marriage, and even death, the ring shout survives today in the American south as both a solemn and celebratory cultural practice.

"The Gathering: A Collective Sonic Ring Shout" seeks to move its audience on multiple levels, offering an immersive and emotionally resonant experience that celebrates the power of possibility and artistic expression as a catalyst for change, healing, and unity.