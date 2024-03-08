Mutton Bustin! Where future Cowboys and Cowgirls can get their start

HOUSTON, Texas -- Climb on, hang on, and ride 'em Cowboys and Cowgirls. Mutton Bustin' is once again starting them early at Rodeo Houston.

2024 marks its 14th year at The Junction. Mutton Bustin' Chairman Brad Miller says it never gets old, "we run 30 an hour from 11 a.m. to 7 at night. It's fun to watch the kids conquer their fears and try to win a belt buckle."

A handful of youngsters get to Mutton Bust in NRG Stadium each night as part of the Rodeo events, but their names have to be drawn from a lottery.

The Mutton Bustin' at The Junction is open to children 5 and 6 years old. They must also weigh 35 to 55 pounds.

Last year more than 4,000 little Cowboys and Cowgirls climbed aboard to give it their all. Miller though will tell you it's the parents that sometimes get a bigger charge out of it than the kids, "yes they do, there is no question."