Inspiration through her smile, positivity and a zest for life.

DEER PARK, Texas -- Teaching, encouraging and inspiring filled Sherri Moody's life as a Deer Park ISD teacher for almost three decades. In April of 2023 Sherri's life would change, but her positivity and zest for life wouldn't. Sherri says "I did teach for 28 years and there wasn't a day I didn't love it but now I think there is something else I need to do."

April 21, 2023 Sherri's husband David would rush her to the hospital with a case of double pneumonia which developed into sepsis shock, Sherri would be in for a fight for her life. " I didn't know what was going on but I remember David saying fight Sherri, fight for our family and I said I will." To save Sherri she was given medicine to save her vital organs. As a result she lost circulation in her arms and legs, they would later be amputated. Sherri refused to give in, "I really just tried to think about how I could use this as a blessing and not fall into depression."

Sherri's husband David also an educator retired to take care of his wife. The high school sweethearts have grown closer than ever, "we've always been best friends now it's a different kind of love." David says, "I could not image not having my wife and her beautiful spirit with me. She's my everything."

The Deer Park teaching community and the surrounding communities of Pasadena and La Porte have stepped up to help out with medical bills through fund raisers.

Through it all, Sherri's positivity and vibrant personality is inspiring all. Her message, "being positive is a mind set, getting up and choosing happiness is something that I do everyday."

Sherri plans to share her message through public speaking and she has plans to write a children's book.