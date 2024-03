'The Hungry A' celebrates 60 years of food and family in Delaware County

'The Hungry A' is celebrating six decades of good cooking and conversation with generations of families in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

SPRINGFIELD, Pennsylvania -- Bruce Coletta and his family are celebrating the 60th anniversary of 'The Hungry A,' a restaurant opened by his father in 1964.

After his father died, Coletta was determined to keep his vision alive.

It was all about consistency, conversation, and good cooking.

Localish takes a seat at this historic dining spot.

The Hungry A is located at 755 W Sproul Road in Springfield.

They are open Tuesdays through Saturdays for breakfast and lunch.