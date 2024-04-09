Coach helping trans people find their true voice

For more than 40 years, the Long Island speech therapist has been helping her trans students find and develop their authentic speaking voice.

"The boost of confidence that I get from it is incredible. I have no problem talking to people anymore."

LONG ISLAND -- Karen Sussman is an especially "vocal ally" of the trans community.

Sussman says it's more involved than how high or low the pitch may be.

According to Sussman: "Many times a trans client will come in and say my voice doesn't match. We're going to work on things like intonation using expression in the voice, facial expression, certain choice of vocabulary or grammar, that aligns more with a feminine communication style."

Her client Caz says working with Sussman has made a difference in everyday life.

"It's one thing to pass on a physical level. It's another to be able to talk to someone on the phone and have them gender you correctly. The boost of confidence that I get from it is incredible. I have no problem talking to people anymore."