Spring preview ends stormy ahead of bitter cold blast

NEW YORK -- In this episode of 'Weather or Not,' Lee Goldberg takes us through a spring preview that will end stormy - maybe even with a squall line coming through the area Wednesday evening.

Rounds of gusty downpours will be followed by a winter whiplash, carrying a blast of cold air that will last for one day, but it will result in a sharp temperature drop Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The Tri-State area could see the heaviest downpours between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesday, making for a rough evening commute with low visibility and wind gusts that could exceed 40 mph.

Once the rain moves out, our area could see a 25- to 30-degree drop in temperatures by Thursday morning, with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Fortunately, the cold blast will be brief - leading to a March that comes in like a lamb.

