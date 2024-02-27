  • Watch Now
Spring preview ends stormy ahead of bitter cold blast

ByLee Goldberg | ABC7 WABC News Team WABC logo
Tuesday, February 27, 2024 2:50AM
In this episode of 'Weather or Not,' Lee Goldberg takes us through a spring preview that will end stormy - maybe even with a squall line coming through the area Wednesday evening.

Rounds of gusty downpours will be followed by a winter whiplash, carrying a blast of cold air that will last for one day, but it will result in a sharp temperature drop Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The Tri-State area could see the heaviest downpours between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesday, making for a rough evening commute with low visibility and wind gusts that could exceed 40 mph.

Once the rain moves out, our area could see a 25- to 30-degree drop in temperatures by Thursday morning, with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Fortunately, the cold blast will be brief - leading to a March that comes in like a lamb.

Listen to the podcast of this episode below, and make sure you sign up so you can hear "Weather or Not" on the go and hit follow so you never miss an episode.

