Inside the world's largest patch manufacturer!

Family-owned company World Emblem is the world's largest patch manufacturer - and it is celebrating 30 years in business!

HOUSTON, Texas -- The world's largest patch and emblem manufacturer is celebrating 30 years in business.

World Emblem, which has a manufacturing center located in northwest Houston, produces an average of 250 million emblems and custom products a year.

The family-owned company first started as a small shop in New Jersey in 1993. Three decades later, World Emblem now has nine locations across the world and over 1,000 employees.

"Our minimum quantity that you can order from us is one," said Chief Operating Officer Jim Kozel. "If you have one garment that you wanted to have embroidered, we'll do one garment. If you have 10,000 garments you want embroidered, well do 10,000 garments."

Some of World Emblem's big clients include the NFL, Levi's, New Era and Perry Ellis.

"It's all customized and it's amazing," said Kozel. "You'll be walking through there, and you'll see some of the biggest name brands that we're stitching out."

ABC13's Localish team got a behind-the-scenes tour of World Emblem to see what goes into producing thousands of custom patches every day! To learn more about World Emblem, visit the company's web site.