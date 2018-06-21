Disturbing video shows two suspects mugging a 61-year-old man outside the Pelham Parkway subway station in the Bronx.Investigators said around 4:40 a.m. Monday, a woman asked the victim for money. When he ignored her, a man followed him and started throwing punches.The suspect punched him in the face numerous times before he dragged the victim down the stairs to the street.Once on the street, both the man and woman punched the victim and attempted to remove his bag from around his shoulders.The victim struggled against both suspects until a good Samaritan intervened.Officers said the suspects got away with $20 from the victim's pants pocket.The first suspect described as a dark-skinned male with a beard, last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, shorts and white socks.The second suspect is a dark-skinned female, last seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweater and dark-colored pants.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------