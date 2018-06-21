SUBWAY CRIME

Violent subway station mugging caught on camera in the Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened outside a subway station in the Bronx.

Eyewitness News
PELHAM GARDENS, Bronx (WABC) --
Disturbing video shows two suspects mugging a 61-year-old man outside the Pelham Parkway subway station in the Bronx.

Investigators said around 4:40 a.m. Monday, a woman asked the victim for money. When he ignored her, a man followed him and started throwing punches.

The suspect punched him in the face numerous times before he dragged the victim down the stairs to the street.

Once on the street, both the man and woman punched the victim and attempted to remove his bag from around his shoulders.

The victim struggled against both suspects until a good Samaritan intervened.
Officers said the suspects got away with $20 from the victim's pants pocket.

The first suspect described as a dark-skinned male with a beard, last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, shorts and white socks.

The second suspect is a dark-skinned female, last seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweater and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
muggingrobberybeatingsurveillance videosubway crimePelham GardensBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUBWAY CRIME
Man shoved onto subway tracks at Grand Central recounts attack
NYPD: Man bit off piece of victim's lip in subway station fight
Train conductor sucker punched at Queens subway station
Police arrest man suspected of threatening subway rider
Man pushing stroller with young child threatens subway rider
More subway crime
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News