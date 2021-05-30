Violent groups lead city to close Washington Square Park early, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10714720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Whole Foods customer made a shocking discovery when she found a mouse nibbling on food in the meats section at the Manhattan grocery store.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Washington Square Park will be closing earlier, due to various safety concerns, police announced.On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, the park will now close at 10 p.m. instead of midnight. Additional officers will be there to close the park.The decision was made in light of several recent incidents where large, and sometimes violent groups refused to leave the park. Officials say the behavior has included jumping on vehicles, making threats to officers and throwing bottles and other objects at police or nearby responding FDNY and EMT vehicles.The decision to remove the closing time will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, police say.----------