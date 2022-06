Jewelry store employees hurt in brazen smash and grab robbery in New Jersey

EMBED >More News Videos A family is searching for answers after a 21-month-old girl tragically died at a daycare center in New Jersey.

EMBED >More News Videos An eyewitness captured shocking video of several people standing on top of a moving subway train in Brooklyn on Friday.

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

ISELIN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are on the hunt for suspects in a brazen smash and grab robbery at a jewelry store in New Jersey.It happened around 7:45 p.m. Friday at Virani Jewelers on Oak Tree Road in Iselin.Police say that as the store was nearing closing time, an armed group of people wearing masks and gloves followed an employee through the front door.The suspects then forced store employees to the floor before smashing multiple glass display cases and taking the jewelry inside.The thieves took off before police could arrive.Some employees sustained non-life threatening injuries.The worth of the stolen goods has not yet been determined, but the owner of a neighboring business tells Eyewitness News that the thieves made off with more than $1 million in jewelry.There are at least 10 to 15 other jewelry stores in the surrounding area, and there is no word on recent robberies from those stores.Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodbridge Police Detective Perry Penna at 732-624-7700.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.