Society

Virginia kindergartner hugs each classmate when school day ends

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Kindergartner hugs each classmate when school day ends

VIRGINIA (WABC) -- There's a story out of Virginia that we were able to wrap our arms around.

It involves the end of the school day at Johnson Elementary in Charlottesville.

Kindergarten student Shanon Wells makes it his job to give a hug to each classmate before they board the school bus to go home.

The principal says these precious, unscripted moments are what make her students so special.

"They just do it every single day at the bus drop time -- it was just so adorable and so sweet and so innocent and so kind and just so telling of their hearts," Principal Summerlyn Thompson. "We are just such hugger here at Johnson, that this is like the one time of day that they just get in there and get their hugs and say goodbye for the day."

Is it any surprise that Shanon Wells is known as the school's hugger-in-chief?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvirginiachildrenkindergartenschoolfeel goodstudents
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Murphy, Ciattarelli in dead heat for NJ governor's race
Election Day 2021: Results for New York & New Jersey
Eric Adams elected mayor of New York City
GOP declares victory as apparent red wave sweeps Long Island
Election 2021: Close race for NJ governor, NYC chooses a new mayor
Stamford elects 1st woman mayor, defeating former Mets manager
Man arrested in Arizona after NY mother, daughter found murdered
Show More
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
NYC-run sites to offer kids vaccinations starting Thursday
NYPD cruiser crashes after shots fired at officers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cool
More TOP STORIES News