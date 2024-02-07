Vision Zero 10 years later, did it make a difference in New York City?

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It's been 10 years since the start of New York City's Vision Zero Initiative, which was one of former Mayor Bill de Blasio's signature programs aimed to make the five boroughs a safer place to walk and bike.

Now, after analyzing a decade's worth of data, the results are complicated.

According to a report by Transportation Alternatives and Families for Safe Streets, traffic deaths were 16% lower in the last 10 years compared to the decade preceding Vision Zero.

However, digging deeper, "people on foot" was the only group that saw a major 28% reduction in traffic deaths.

For drivers, cyclists, and other types of users, traffic deaths have all risen in the past decade.

2023 was the deadliest year under Vision Zero for bike riders in which 41% more cyclists were killed in the second half of the decade than the first.

The report also found that, sadly, the level of success also depended a lot on where you lived.

Deaths in majority-white community boards have fallen 4% during the Vision Zero era, while majority-Black community boards faced a 13% increase and majority-Latino community boards faced a 30% increase.

