Mayor among several NYC officials mulling run for governor, Hochul not fazed

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11088519" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Brian Laundrie remains missing in the Gabby Petito case.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Despite approval ratings that are underwater, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is mulling a run for governor.In fact, he's one of several City officials that are looking into possibly challenging Gov. Kathy Hochul in the 2022 election.In the last few weeks, the mayor has told friends and supporters that he's seriously thinking about it."I've got a lot to offer. I want to do more in public service. How that's going to play out there's time to figure out but that's my goal," de Blasio said.If the mayor does run, he would join a lot of other people from Brooklyn, like Attorney General Letitia James and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.On Wednesday, the governor brushed off questions about would-be-challengers."I thought everybody in Brooklyn was running, that's what it feels like. People are going to do what they want," Hochul said.Hochul also made it clear that she was never a big fan of Andrew Cuomo, saying he tried to get her off his ticket several times."It's an open secret that we're not close. There was an attempt at the end of the 2014 primary and an attempt in 2018 and I'm still standing," Hochul said.If de Blasio does decide to run, Hochul will have plenty of ammunition as many New Yorkers blame him for the homeless problem, the dirt, and the city's gloomy mood.On Wednesday, de Blasio announced that police have turned a corner on gun violence and homicides.New data shows that murder is down 22% in the city while shootings have dropped 9%.However, overall crime ticked up 2.5% because of an increase in assaults.Hochul said on Thursday she'll have an announcement on who's leftover from the Cuomo administration.She promised in her first 45 days in office to fire anyone mentioned in the attorney general's report as helping Cuomo in his campaign of harassment and retaliation.----------