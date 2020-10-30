vote 2020

Vote 2020: Officials investigating possible voter fraud at polling site in the Bronx

THROGGS NECK, Bronx (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after two people allegedly tried to vote twice at a polling location in the Bronx.

The NYPD is aware of the situation and an investigation is being conducted in collaboration with the Board of Elections and the Attorney General's Office.


The investigation began after NYPD was called on Thursday afternoon to an early voting site on Hollywood Avenue in the Throggs Neck section on complaint about voter fraud.

Two men in their 30's were in line to vote. An election employee noticed that they had voted earlier in the week

When the employee confronted the men, they fled the polling site into vehicles and drove off

Anyone who votes more than once in an election, or even attempts to, can be charged with a felony.

Watch Live Election Night coverage here on abc7NY.com and on our app for Connected TV!

2020 VOTE RESOURCES

Early Voting in New York Resources
League of Women Voters of the City of New York
Board of Elections in New York City
NY Voter Registration and Poll Site Search
2020 VOTE COVERAGE

The Countdown
Eyewitness News Elections Coverage
ABC News Elections Coverage
FiveThiryEight.com

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsthroggs neckbronxnew york cityvotingvote 2020electionselectionfraud
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
NY voters face cold weather, but get extra early voting hours
Here's why we may see a 'red mirage' or 'blue mirage' on Tuesday
NY early voting: Lines persist, MTA won't restore overnight service
Actor Paul Rudd hands out cookies to people waiting to vote
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pregnant woman killed in NJ shooting, newborn saved
COVID Updates: NJ tops 2,000 daily cases for 1st time since May
Where's the flu? Find it on NY's Flu Tracker
MLB approves Mets sale to Cohen, ESPN reports
AccuWeather Alert: First snow for some
Spinning crane sends chunks of debris falling onto NYC streets
Show More
Kennedy cousin won't face retrial in 1975 Martha Moxley killing
Here's why we may see a 'red mirage' or 'blue mirage' on Tuesday
Lil Wayne meets with Donald Trump days ahead of election
NY voters face cold weather, but get extra early voting hours
Actor Paul Rudd hands out cookies to people waiting to vote
More TOP STORIES News