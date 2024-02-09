Students walk out of Paterson schools to protest teacher shuffling

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A group of parents and students in Paterson, New Jersey walked out of class on Friday morning.

They are protesting the school board's plan to shuffle teachers around in the district.

The group planned to march over to the Board of Education building on Delaware Avenue.

On Wednesday, the board announced plans to move teachers to different schools to even out classroom sizes.

The school district says the move is to fill a teacher shortage of 100 instructors.

The walkout was set to be followed by a parent rally at the Board of Education building.

