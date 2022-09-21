Wallet Hub lists New York as #1 state for teachers, as districts struggles with shortages

Wallet Hub ranks New York number one when it comes to annual salaries for teachers.

As school districts struggle with a nationwide teacher shortage, a new list puts New York at number one for teachers.

Wallet Hub also ranked New York number one when it comes to annual salaries for teachers.

Utah, Virginia, Florida, and Washington round out the top five for overall scores.

New Jersey ranked at number six and Connecticut was ranked 10th.

To come up with these rankings, Wallet Hub looked at 24 different metrics including work-life balance, pensions, and student-to-teacher ratios.

ALSO READ | New York City lifting COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private sector

A pharmacist prepares a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site at NYC Health + Hospitals Metropolitan, Feb. 18, 2021, in New York. AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts