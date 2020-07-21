Family demands justice as Long Island police shooting goes to grand jury

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- Eyewitness News has learned that a case involving a Suffolk County police officer who shot and killed a man two years ago is going to a grand jury.Terry Kellogg, whose husband Walter Kellogg was killed by a Suffolk officer in 2018, said she testified to the grand jury Tuesday at Suffolk District Court in Central Islip."I just want justice for my husband and for myself," she said.A spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney would not confirm the grand jury investigation because the DA is legally prohibited from discussing anything related to a grand jury.Terry Kellogg said on December 15, 2018, she called police because her husband was having mental health issues.Police said when they responded to Kellogg's home in Shirley, Walter Kellogg was cutting himself with a knife and threatened one of the officers with it."My husband didn't deserve to get shot six times," Kellogg said.Kellogg was joined Tuesday by two other Long Island women who said they also had negative interactions with the same officer who killed Walter Kellogg.Eyewitness News is not naming the officer because he has not been charged in any of the incidents.Jessica Roger said that in 2012, the officer assaulted her while responding to a domestic incident. She suffered a bloody nose, black eye and bruises.An Internal Affairs investigation found Roger pushed the officer and fought being put into handcuffs.The officer was not found guilty of any wrongdoing, except for not filing a subject resistance report after the incident.Charges against Roger, which included resisting arrest, were later dropped."This officer should have been taken off the force a long time ago," she said.Fran Farley said the same officer threw her to the ground as she attempted to call 911 to report the way he was handling her distressed daughter."I went flying onto the floor, hit my hand to brace myself, smashed my knee," Farley said. "He had no reason to touch me."The Suffolk County Police Department confirmed to Eyewitness News that the officer still works within the department. A spokesperson said the department would not be commenting further while the case is before the grand jury.----------