4-year-old boy found wandering streets alone in New Jersey, parents sought

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are searching for the family of a 4-year-old boy found wandering the streets alone Monday morning.

The boy was found in Elizabeth and was taken to the police department.

There is no word on his identity of where he was found, but authorities have released photos in the hopes of tracking down his parents.

Anyone with information should contact the Communication's Division at 908-558-2112.

