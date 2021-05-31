Crash victims helped by soldiers en route to help administer vaccines on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10714711" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> For the second time in a week, a woman has fallen to her death from a Manhattan rooftop.

WANTAGH, Nassau County (WABC) -- A car overturned on the Wantagh State Parkway in Wantagh on Monday morning.The car flipped on the northbound highway near Merrick Road just after 7 a.m.Two soldiers who were on their way to help in the administration of the vaccine pulled over to help.Video showed extensive damage to two of the vehicles and to a wooden guardrail in the center median.Rescue vehicles were on the scene in addition to police.It appeared the woman in the car suffered a non-life-threatening injury.There was no immediate word what led to the crash.----------