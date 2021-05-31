Traffic

Crash victims helped by soldiers en route to help administer vaccines on Long Island

WANTAGH, Nassau County (WABC) -- A car overturned on the Wantagh State Parkway in Wantagh on Monday morning.

The car flipped on the northbound highway near Merrick Road just after 7 a.m.

Two soldiers who were on their way to help in the administration of the vaccine pulled over to help.

Video showed extensive damage to two of the vehicles and to a wooden guardrail in the center median.

Rescue vehicles were on the scene in addition to police.



It appeared the woman in the car suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

There was no immediate word what led to the crash.

