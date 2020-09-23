Protests erupt in New York City after indictment in Breonna Taylor case

A Kentucky grand jury charged fired Officer Brett Hankison with wanton endangerment in the death of Breoanna Taylor in Louisville
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Protests are taking place in New York City Wednesday night after criminal charges were passed down to a Kentucky police officer in the Breonna Taylor case.

Hundreds of protesters rallied at 59th Street and Fifth Avenue demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.




Meanwhile, several hundreds of protesters converged at the Barclays Center.


Dozens of people on bikes encircled the group of Black Lives Matter protesters, forming a buffer between protest and police.



A Kentucky grand jury charged fired Officer Brett Hankison with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into Taylor's neighbors' homes during the raid on the night of March 13.

The FBI is still investigating potential violations of federal law in the case.

Despite the indictment, no charges were filed in the death of Taylor, which has sparked outrage throughout the country.
A Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Breonna Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong.


"I know that not everyone will be satisfied with the charges we've reported today," Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said.

After weeks of protests and months of investigating, Hankinson was accused of firing blindly into several apartments and recklessly endangering Taylor's neighbors, and that the other two officers were justified in their use of force.

"Our investigation found that Mattingly and Cosgrove were justified in their use of force, after having been fired upon by Kenneth Walker," Cameron said.

Meanwhile protests for Breonna Taylor are taking place in the New York City Wednesday night.

RELATED: 'Say their names': Stories of Black Americans killed by police

