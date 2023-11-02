Explosion and fire break out at Dutchess County building after gas service line struck

WAPPINGERS FALLS, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after gas line was struck, causing a fire and explosion on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Central Hudson said a contractor struck a 3/4-inch gas service line and the dig caused a fire and explosion at 4 Brick Row.

The company cut electric and natural gas service to the immediate area at 1:30 p.m.

There are reports of multiple people being treated on the scene or already being transported to area hospital, including by helicopter.

Gov. Kathy Hochul released a statement that she deployed state emergency services personnel to assist in the response.

"As the situation develops, I urge all New Yorkers to follow the direction of law enforcement and other first responders working to keep the community safe," Hochul said. "I join all New Yorkers in praying for the Village of Wappingers Falls."

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

