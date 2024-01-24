Warehouse pollution seriously affecting some New York City neighborhods, report finds

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A concerning new report says pollution could be seriously impacting New Yorkers.

The analysis by the Environmental Defense Fund, a national environmental advocacy group, focused on warehouse and census data and found about three million New Yorkers live within a half-mile of large warehouses.

They say trucks going in and out of the warehouses create a lot of pollution.

The onset of the pandemic meant a boom in online shopping, which meant more warehouses were needed to get those items to the people who ordered them.

Experts found the warehouses in the city primarily popped up in Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx, in areas that disproportionately impact minorities.

The same study showed that the rate of illnesses like childhood asthma is spiking in those same areas.

The pollution from warehouses can also put people at higher risk for heart disease, and preterm births, and worsen most existing chronic health issues.

