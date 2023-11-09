15-year-old riding moped killed in crash with Jeep in Washington Heights

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 15-year-old boy riding a moped was killed after colliding with a vehicle in Washington Heights on Thursday.

The crash happened on West 185th Street near near St. Nicholas Ave just before 1:30 p.m.

The teen riding the moped collided with a Jeep traveling eastbound.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital after being thrown from the moped and was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

