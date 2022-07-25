Washington Heights gets 1st full-service boutique hotel

New York City Mayor Eric Adams celebrated the ribbon cut for Radio Hotel on Amsterdam Avenue in Washington Heights on Monday. Lauren Glassberg has the story.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Big changes are happening uptown in New York City.

Washington Heights just got its first full-service boutique hotel.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams celebrated the ribbon cut for Radio Hotel on Amsterdam Avenue and 181st Street on Monday, right next to the George Washington Bridge.

As the city continues to struggle financially, an investment like this can go a long way.

