Street vendor selling Easter baskets attacked in Washington Heights

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A police investigation is underway after a street vendor was attacked in Washington Heights on Wednesday.
Police say a 57-year-old man was selling Easter baskets on West 191st Street and St. Nicholas Avenue around 8 p.m. when he was approached by a male and female suspect.
The male suspect, following a verbal dispute, doused the victim's Easter baskets in urine.
The female suspect then grabbed a piece of wood off the sidewalk and used the sharp hinge to slash the victim in the left forearm.
The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem where he's expected to survive.
Both suspects fled into the 191st Street No. 1 train station.
There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.