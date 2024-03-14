Street vendor selling Easter baskets attacked in Washington Heights

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A police investigation is underway after a street vendor was attacked in Washington Heights on Wednesday.

Police say a 57-year-old man was selling Easter baskets on West 191st Street and St. Nicholas Avenue around 8 p.m. when he was approached by a male and female suspect.

The male suspect, following a verbal dispute, doused the victim's Easter baskets in urine.

The female suspect then grabbed a piece of wood off the sidewalk and used the sharp hinge to slash the victim in the left forearm.

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem where he's expected to survive.

Both suspects fled into the 191st Street No. 1 train station.

There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

