Cemetery worker killed when grave collapses on Long Island

MOUNT SINAI, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island cemetery employee leveling out the bottom of a grave was killed Thursday morning when the sides collapsed around him.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. at Washington Memorial Park on Canal Road in Mount Sinai.

The worker was buried and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

The cemetery has been serving Long Island and the New York metropolitan area for more than 50 years.

So far, cemetery officials have not commented on the death.

ALSO READ | NYC no longer 'anarchist jurisdiction' after President Biden revokes order

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mount sinaisuffolk countyworker deathcollapsecemetery
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: NYPD's top-ranking uniformed officer to retire
Lady Gaga's dogs stolen in Hollywood; man walking pets shot
2 teens dead, 2 others hospitalized in Saw Mill River Parkway crash
NYC Pride announces theme for 2021
Dog stabbed, allegedly by another pet owner, in NYC park
78-year-old woman killed with machete in Queens home
NYC no longer 'anarchist jurisdiction' after Biden revokes order
Show More
Up to 50 Victoria's Secret stores closing
Trump's tax returns turned over to Manhattan district attorney
Reps. Newman, Taylor Greene spar over Equality Act outside offices
COVID Vaccine Updates: 2 ways kids become seriously ill from COVID
New NYC COVID variant sparks concern
More TOP STORIES News