WATCH: Wildwood police release body cam video of beach arrest

WILDWOOD, New Jersey --Wildwood Police have released bodycam video of a confrontation between police and a 20-year-old woman, accused of underage drinking, that happened on the beach this past Saturday.
A video taken by a bystander, which showed one officer punch the woman, went viral. On Wednesday, Wildwood police released video that show's the officer's perspective.
WATCH: EXTENDED BODY CAM FOOTAGE OF WILDWOOD BEACH ARREST
Wildwood police said the delay in releasing the video was due to hiding the identities of others on the beach not involved in the incident.
The video shows 20-year-old Emily Weinman, of Philadelphia, taking a breathalyzer test administered by a Wildwood police officer, who approached Weinman for suspicion of underage drinking.
When officers said they found alcohol, Weinman claimed it belonged to her aunt, and then called her.
After a back and forth between Weinman and the officer, Weinman refuses to give the officer her full name.
The officer tries to grab Weinman, who backed away from him.
According to the police statement, she is seen striking the officer on the torso, which also turns off the body camera, according to police.
During the struggle, police said the camera resumes recording.
The officer can be heard saying "that's it" before striking Weinman in the head, She is handcuffed and walked to a police car.
The officers involved in the incident have been identified as Ptlm. Thomas Cannon, Ptlm. John Hillman and Ptlm. Robert Jordan.
Wildwood police have since released a statement:
This matter is still under investigation, however, in an effort to insure transparency with the public we serve, it was imperative that this video be released as soon as feasibly possible. Upon the conclusion of the investigation in the coming days, and only after final review by the Cape May County Prosecutors Office, the Wildwood Police Department will release the findings and outcome of the investigation.
----------
