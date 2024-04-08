How to spot fake eclipse glasses | 7 On Your Side

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There was a massive line at Moynihan Train Hall in Midtown just before the last batch of official eclipse glasses were given away there over the weekend.

Most people are well aware of the importance of having proper eye protection to view the eclipse.

However, counterfeiters are also taking advantage of that knowledge to sell fake glasses, which could leave the buyer's eye vulnerable to some serious damage.

If you get a pair of glasses off the street, online, or wherever, when you put them on you should not be able to see anything.

At NJ Eye and Ear in Englewood, 7 On Your Side took out eclipse glasses to ask an ophthalmologist if they were safe.

"With these glasses what you want to look for specifically is it meets the international standard for the filter ISO 12312-2 this is a number that it's a filter which is the appropriate for the eclipse. Additionally, you want to make sure you want to look at the filter. Additionally, no signs of damage. And look through and make sure it's very dark. If you are able to look, however, I would still go on the American Astronomical website and look at counterfeit glasses as well," said Dr. Enny Oyeniran, NY Eye & Ear Ophthalmologist.

Dr. Oyeniran explained the dangers.

"If you were to look at the sun directly even in the partial eclipse there's a high risk of something called solar retinotopy," Dr. Oyeniran said. "Unfortunately the retina does not have any pain receptors this is not something you could feel, which could result in partial vision loss or more significantly, it's irreversible. So, we don't want to look directly at the sun or the eclipse."

If you are thinking about using your regular glasses or sunglasses, think again.

"You cannot use regular sunglasses," Dr. Oyeniran said.

If you have blurred vision, distorted vision, or see spots hours or even days after the eclipse, you should consult a doctor.

Your retina like she mentioned does not have pain receptors.

You should be careful and take precautions, especially with kids.

