Multiple retailers voluntarily stop selling water beads due to potential health risks

Swallowing water beads poses an immense health risk to young children.

Amazon, Target, and Walmart have all voluntarily stopped selling water beads.

The beads are colorful, water-absorbing balls that can balloon in size when exposed to water.

Our sister station's unit The Troubleshooters have been warning consumers for years that these water beads can grow inside someone's body if they are ingested.

Swallowing those beads poses an immense health risk to young children.

In September, 6abc's Nydia Han brought you the story of a mother who said her 10-month-old daughter died after ingesting a water bead from a child's activity kit.

More than 7,800 other children have gone to the emergency room after swallowing water beads over the past six years.

WATCH | Grieving mother warns about toy water beads after death of her 10-month-old daughter