Water main break floods street in Hoboken

By Eyewitness News
HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A large water main broke in Hoboken flooding a street early Saturday morning.

The water main break was first reported around 1 a.m. on Willow Avenue between 13th and 14th streets.

Contractors are working at the scene to repair the main.

Motorists and pedestrians were advised to avoid the area.

The cause of the water main break is not yet known.

