Water main break floods part of Greenwich Village

It happened on 13th Street near University Place sometime around 6 a.m.
The FDNY and water company were able to shut off water to the area around a half-hour later.
13th Street is closed.
There is some concern that it is just a block away from Union Square.
However, so far, no other streets are affected.
The cause of the water main break is not yet known.
