Water main break floods part of Greenwich Village

By Eyewitness News
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A water main break early Monday flooded part of Greenwich Village.

It happened on 13th Street near University Place sometime around 6 a.m.

The FDNY and water company were able to shut off water to the area around a half-hour later.

13th Street is closed.

There is some concern that it is just a block away from Union Square.



However, so far, no other streets are affected.

The cause of the water main break is not yet known.

