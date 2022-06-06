Water main break floods part of Greenwich Village

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A water main break early Monday flooded part of Greenwich Village.It happened on 13th Street near University Place sometime around 6 a.m.The FDNY and water company were able to shut off water to the area around a half-hour later.13th Street is closed.There is some concern that it is just a block away from Union Square.However, so far, no other streets are affected.The cause of the water main break is not yet known.----------