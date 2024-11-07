Water main break spews mud all over Richmond Hill, Queens street

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- Water is spewing from a Richmond Hill, Queens, street after a gas line blew during construction.

Workers from National Grid were fixing a high-pressure gas line on 101st Avenue sometime after 6 a.m. Thursday.

The gas line failed, bursting a water line and sending mud and water shooting out of the hole and into the street.

DEP workers will have to shut the water and gas off before they can repair the line.

FDNY is monitoring the gas pressure on the industrial block and the surrounding neighborhood.

