Tornado touched down in New Jersey during Wednesday storm, NWS confirms

The twister hit just before 10 a.m in the Lincroft section of Middletown, coming down in a baseball field at Brookdale Community College and tossing bleachers to an adjacent field.
It then crossed Phalanx Road into a residential area, where it downed trees.
Weather:
The tornado did not appear to cause any direct structural damage itself, though several homes sustained damage from falling tree debris.
That includes a newly purchased home in which the residents moved Monday, a U-Haul truck still parked in the driveway, which was crushed by a large tree.
The home was filled with boxes of possessions damaged by water after the tree punched a hole in the roof.
"There are boxes all in there," firefighter Dennis Fowler said. "The fire department just helped and emptied everything from the damaged side to the good side to protect his belongings as best we could."
Luckily, no injuries were reported.
"That's all that matters, honestly," Fowler said. "I believe the gentleman said he heard the warning just as the tree hit."
The storm developed quickly, carving a potentially historic path of destruction.
"In 45 years, yes ma'am," Fowler said, when asked if the damage was some of the worst he'd ever seen. "This is even more impressive than parts of (Superstorm) Sandy for this area."
Also Read: PSEG LI to reimburse customers for food, medicine spoiled during Isaias
There were approximately 9,000 without power at the height of storm-related outages.
