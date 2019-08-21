AccuWeather Alert: Severe thunderstorm watch

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Severe thunderstorms could pack heavy rain and strong winds into Wednesday night across the Tri-State area.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Wednesday
Sevfere thunderstorm watch with a high of 88.
Thursday
Warming up, still with a chance of a shower and a high of 90.
Friday
Pleasant and refreshing with a high of 78. Chance of a shower.
Saturday
Sunny and beautiful with a high of 78.
Sunday
Comfortable with a high of 77.
Monday
More humid with a high of 77.
Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 79.
