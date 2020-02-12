AccuWeather Alert: Brief blast of gusty winds

Tuesday
AccuWeather Alert: Strong winds, some snow showers. High of 35.
Wednesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 52.
Thursday
Partly sunny and gusty. High of 44.
Friday
Back to blustery with a high of 39.
Saturday
Sun and clouds. High of 43.
Sunday
Partly sunny with a high of 41.
Monday
Mostly sunny with a high of 46.
