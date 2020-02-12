weather

AccuWeather Alert: Brief blast of gusty winds

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Monday there will be a passing morning shower and then turning breezy with some clearing, but there will be an evening snow shower with strong wind gusts.

Tuesday
AccuWeather Alert: Strong winds, some snow showers. High of 35.

Wednesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 52.

Thursday
Partly sunny and gusty. High of 44.

Friday
Back to blustery with a high of 39.

Saturday
Sun and clouds. High of 43.

Sunday
Partly sunny with a high of 41.

Monday
Mostly sunny with a high of 46.

