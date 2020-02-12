weather

AccuWeather: Evening snow ahead of an icy morning

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Saturday snow begins in the afternoon, turning to a mix of rain and snow overnight leading to an icy Sunday morning.

The flurry of winter storms will not let up for long with three chances for snow or a mix over the next seven days.

Here's how much snow fell across the area on Thursday.

Saturday
AccuWeather Alert: PM flakes, mix south. High of 28.

Sunday
AccuWeather Alert: Icy AM with a high of 32.

Monday
AccuWeather Alert: Light icy mix. High of 33.

Tuesday
AccuWeather Alert: Ice storm with a high of 32.

Wednesday
Partly sunny. High of 36.

Thursday
Snow or rain with a high of 36.

Friday
AM mix. High of 39.

