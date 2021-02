AccuWeather: Evening snow ahead of an icy morning

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Saturday snow begins in the afternoon, turning to a mix of rain and snow overnight leading to an icy Sunday morning.The flurry of winter storms will not let up for long with three chances for snow or a mix over the next seven days.Here's how much snow fell across the area on Thursday.AccuWeather Alert: PM flakes, mix south. High of 28.AccuWeather Alert: Icy AM with a high of 32.AccuWeather Alert: Light icy mix. High of 33.AccuWeather Alert: Ice storm with a high of 32.Partly sunny. High of 36.Snow or rain with a high of 36.AM mix. High of 39.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app