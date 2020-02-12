AccuWeather: Evening snow ahead of an icy morning

The flurry of winter storms will not let up for long with three chances for snow or a mix over the next seven days.
Here's how much snow fell across the area on Thursday.
Saturday
AccuWeather Alert: PM flakes, mix south. High of 28.
Sunday
AccuWeather Alert: Icy AM with a high of 32.
Monday
AccuWeather Alert: Light icy mix. High of 33.
Tuesday
AccuWeather Alert: Ice storm with a high of 32.
Wednesday
Partly sunny. High of 36.
Thursday
Snow or rain with a high of 36.
Friday
AM mix. High of 39.
