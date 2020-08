AccuWeather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Monmouth County in New Jersey as storms roll through the area on another hot and humid day.A Heat Advisory is in effect across New York City and the Tri-State area through 8 p.m. Wednesday, with a high in the low 90s that fells much closer to triple digits for the next two days.Spotty afternoon storms will increase as the week goes on.Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:Still steamy with a high of 90.Thunderstorm or two with a high of 88.Heavy storms with peaks of sun. High 84.Still a chance for a storm with a high of 82.Humid blend with a high of 81.A chance for a shower or thunderstorm. High 81.Still a chance of showers and storms. High 82.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app