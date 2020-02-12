weather

AccuWeather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Monmouth County in New Jersey as storms roll through the area on another hot and humid day.

A Heat Advisory is in effect across New York City and the Tri-State area through 8 p.m. Wednesday, with a high in the low 90s that fells much closer to triple digits for the next two days.

FULL LIST | Watches, warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service

Spotty afternoon storms will increase as the week goes on.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Tuesday
Still steamy with a high of 90.

Wednesday
Thunderstorm or two with a high of 88.

Thursday
Heavy storms with peaks of sun. High 84.

Friday

Still a chance for a storm with a high of 82.

Saturday
Humid blend with a high of 81.

Sunday
A chance for a shower or thunderstorm. High 81.

Monday
Still a chance of showers and storms. High 82.



