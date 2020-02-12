AccuWeather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Monmouth County in New Jersey as storms roll through the area on another hot and humid day.
A Heat Advisory is in effect across New York City and the Tri-State area through 8 p.m. Wednesday, with a high in the low 90s that fells much closer to triple digits for the next two days.
FULL LIST | Watches, warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service
Spotty afternoon storms will increase as the week goes on.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Tuesday
Still steamy with a high of 90.
Wednesday
Thunderstorm or two with a high of 88.
Thursday
Heavy storms with peaks of sun. High 84.
Friday
Still a chance for a storm with a high of 82.
Saturday
Humid blend with a high of 81.
Sunday
A chance for a shower or thunderstorm. High 81.
Monday
Still a chance of showers and storms. High 82.
