AccuWeather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Tri-State area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of the Tri-State area until 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.Wednesday will see showers and storms, with the potential for strong to damaging wind gusts during the afternoon.After the storms, blustery and much chillier conditions take hold at night and Thursday.See the latest weather alerts here AccuWeather Alert: Gusty PM storm. High of 64.Blustery and chillier with a high of 52.Breezy and milder. High of 64.Sun and clouds. High of 69.Cooler and rainy. High 60.Breezy blend with a high of 63.Mostly sunny, pleasant. High 68.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app