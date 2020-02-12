weather

AccuWeather: Chilly, but not as windy

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will get off to a chilly start as the day won't be as windy, but it stays cold and sunny.

Sunday
Stays cold with a high of 34.

Monday
Dry daylight. High of 38.

Tuesday
Snow mix south with a high of 34.

Wednesday
Bright and blustery. High of 36.

Thursday
Snow south with a high of 34.

Friday
Clouds and sun. High of 36.

Saturday
Sun to clouds with a high of 37.
