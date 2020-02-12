AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudier and cooler with patchy drizzle

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be cloudier and cooler.
Sunday
Cloudier and cooler. High 54.
Monday
Late shower. High 56.
Tuesday
Cooler blend with a high of 46.
Wednesday
Wet getaway with a high of 54.
Thursday
Trending wetter with a high of 58.
Friday
Morning rain with a high of 56.
Saturday
More clouds with a high of 53.
