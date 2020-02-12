weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudier and cooler with patchy drizzle

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be cloudier and cooler.

Sunday
Cloudier and cooler. High 54.

Monday
Late shower. High 56.

Tuesday
Cooler blend with a high of 46.

Wednesday
Wet getaway with a high of 54.

Thursday
Trending wetter with a high of 58.

Friday
Morning rain with a high of 56.

Saturday
More clouds with a high of 53.

